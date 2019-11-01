Dua Lipa Shares New Song “Don’t Start Now”: Listen

UK pop singer Dua Lipa has shared her new single “Don’t Start Now.” The track is produced by Ian Kirkpatrick. Listen below. “I chose to put this song out first so I could close one chapter of my life and start another,” Dua Lipa said in a statement. “Into a new era with a new sound! It’s about moving on and not allowing anyone to get in the way of that. It also felt like a natural first song choice as I made it with the brilliant same crew I made ‘New Rules’ with.”

Dua Lipa released her self-titled debut in June 2017. This year, she released the single “Swan Song” for the soundtrack to the movie Alita: Battle Angel. Also this year, she won the Grammy Awards for Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording (“Electricity” with Silk City) and she performed with St. Vincent at the ceremony.

Read Pitchfork’s “The 20 Best Pop and R&B Albums of 2017,” featuring Dua Lipa at No. 20.