Duck Sauce Return With New Song “Smiley Face”: Listen

Duck Sauce are back. The house music duo of A-Trak and Armand Van Helden have returned with a new single, “Smiley Face.” It’s their first piece of new music since the release of their full-length album Quack back in 2014. Take a listen to that below.

Duck Sauce—best known for their 2010 hit “Barbra Streisand”—are set to perform at Coachella later this year. In the years since Quack, A-Trak has embarked on several other collaborations, including tracks with Young Thug, Baauer, and Quavo and Lil Yachty.

Revisit our 2014 Update interview with Duck Sauce.



