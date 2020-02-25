Duffy Opens Up About Alleged Assault

Duffy, the Welsh singer best known for her 2008 hit “Mercy,” has opened up about her absence from the public eye in an Instagram post today (February 25). “Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why,” Duffy wrote, continuing:

The truth is, and please trust me I am OK and safe now, I was raped

and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The

recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you

in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to

wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now

shine.

Find Duffy’s note below. Pitchfork has attempted to reach out to the artist’s representatives.

Duffy has released two albums, 2008’s Rockferry and 2010’s Endlessly. She later released the single “Whole Lot of Love” in 2015. Fans speculated about Duffy’s possible comeback when she posted “2020” in December.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual violence and need to talk, we recommend these resources:

RAINN

https://rainn.org

1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

Crisis Text Line

https://www.facebook.com/crisistextline (chat support)

SMS: Text “HERE” to 741-741