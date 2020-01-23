Dungen Announce New Live Album, Share Song: Listen

Dungen have announced Live, a new live album recorded in their native Sweden back in 2015. Live was produced by previous collaborator Matthias Glavå, and features 13 entirely instrumental tracks from the group. Listen to “B1,” the first offering from the new record, below.

While Live was recorded direct to tape, Glavå later reworked the recordings in his studio. The album is out March 13 via Mexican Summer.

Dungen’s last studio album was 2016’s Häxan. In 2018, they shared the Myths 003 EP—a split with Woods.

Live:

01 A1

02 A2

03 A3

04 A4

05 Ain’t So Hard to Do

06 A6

07 A7

08 B1

09 B2

10 B3

11 B4

12 B5

13 B6