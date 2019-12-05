Earl Sweatshirt And His Mom to Host Public Conversation Event in Los Angeles

Earl Sweatshirt and his mother—scholar, author, and professor Cheryl I. Harris—will have a one-on-one conversation at the Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in Los Angeles. Their talk will concern his latest album Feet of Clay, which arrived last month. The event will also feature exclusive merch and a “9-foot statue of Nebuchadnezzar,” according to a press release. It takes place this Saturday, December 7 and will be open to the public on a first come, first serve basis. Check out the poster below.

