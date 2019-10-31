Earl Sweatshirt Releasing New Album Feet of Clay Tonight

Here’s a Halloween surprise: Earl Sweatshirt is releasing a new project tonight. It’s called Feet of Clay and it arrives at midnight via Warner Records in partnership with Earl’s label Tan Cressida. “FOC is a collection of observations and feelings recorded during the death throes of a crumbling empire,” Earl said in a statement.

Earl’s largely self-produced project features guest spots from Charlotte rapper MAVI and Haitian-American rapper Mach-Hommy. There’s also additional production from the Alchemist and Ovrkast. Find the album’s artwork and tracklist below.

Feet of Clay arrives nearly a year after Earl Sweatshirt’s album Some Rap Songs, which was released on his previous label Columbia Records. In a conversation with Pitchfork, Earl said leaving Columbia meant more artistic freedom. “I’m excited to be free because then I can do riskier shit,” he added.

Feet of Clay:

01 74

02 EAST

03 MTOMB [prod. The Alchemist]

04 OD

05 EL TORO COMBO MEAL [ft. MAVI]

06 TISKTISK/COOKIES

07 4N [ft. Mach-Hommy]