Earth Announce New Album Full Upon Her Burning Lips, Share Song: Listen

Drone metal band Earth have announced a new album. Full Upon Her Burning Lips is out May 24 via Sargent House. Below, listen to the new song “Cats on the Briar.” In a statement, Dylan Carlson said, “I wanted this to be a ‘sexy’ record, a record acknowledging the ‘witchy’ and ‘sensual’ aspects in the music.” He continued, “Sort of a ‘witch’s garden’ kind of theme, with references to mind altering plants and animals that people have always held superstitious beliefs towards. A conjuror or root doctor’s herbarium of songs, as it were.”

Earth’s previous full-length, Primitive and Deadly, arrived in 2015. Since then, they released a collaborative LP with the Bug. Last year, Dylan Carlson released the solo album Conquistador.

Earth are heading out on a North American tour in May. Check out the poster below and find tickets here.