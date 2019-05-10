Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care [Official Lyric Video]

Stream or Download I Don’t Care: https://atlanti.cr/IDontCare

— | LYRICS | —

I’m at a party I don’t wanna be at

And I don’t ever wear a suit and tie

Wondering if I can sneak out of the back

Nobodies is even looking at me in my eyes

And then you take my hand, finish my drink, say shall we dance (hell yeah)

y’know i love you did I ever tell you, you make it better like that

Don’t think I fit in at this party

Everyone’s got so much to say

I always feel like I’m nobody

Who wants to fit in anyway

Coz I don’t care when I’m with my baby yeah

All the bad things disappear

And you making me feel that maybe I am somebody

I can deal with the bad nights when I’m with my baby yeah (ooh, ooh, ooh)

Coz I don’t care

As long as you just hold me near

You can take me anywhere and you making me feel like I’m loved by somebody

I can deal with the bad nights when I’m with my baby yeah

We at a party we don’t wanna be at

Trying to talk but we can’t hear ourselves

Read your lips I’d rather kiss ‘em right back

With all these people all around, I’m crippled with anxiety

But I’m told its where I’m supposed to be

You know what? It’s kind of crazy coz I really don’t mind

When you make it better like that

Don’t think I fit in at this party

Everyone’s got so much to say

When we walked in I said I’m sorry

But now I think that we should stay

Coz I don’t care when I’m with my baby yeah

All the bad things disappear

And you making me feel that maybe I am somebody

I can deal with the bad nights when I’m with my baby yeah (ooh, ooh, ooh, oh yeah yeah yeah)

Coz I don’t care, as long as you just hold me near

You can take me anywhere and you making me feel like I’m loved by somebody

I can deal with the bad nights when I’m with my baby yeah (oh oh oh oh, no)

I don’t like ‘bout nobody but you

It’s like you’re the only one here

I don’t like ‘bout nobody but you baby I don’t care

I don’t like ‘bout nobody but you

I hate everyone here

I don’t like ‘bout nobody but you baby yeah

Coz I don’t care (don’t care) when I’m with my baby yeah (oh yeah)

All the bad things disappear (disappear)

And you making me feel that maybe I am somebody (maybe I’m somebody)

I can deal with the bad nights (with the bad nights) when I’m with my baby yeah (ooh, ooh, ooh, oh yeah yeah yeah)

Coz I don’t care, as long as you just hold me near (me near)

You can take me anywhere (anywhere, anywhere) and you making me feel like I’m loved by somebody (loved by somebody yeah)

I can deal with the bad nights when I’m with my baby yeah (oh oh oh oh, no)

