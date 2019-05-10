Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care [Official Lyric Video]

Stream or Download I Don’t Care: https://atlanti.cr/IDontCare
Tickets for the Divide tour here – http://www.edsheeran.com/tour
Subscribe to Ed’s channel: http://bit.ly/SubscribeToEdSheeran
Follow Ed on…
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/EdSheeranMusic
Twitter: http://twitter.com/edsheeran
Instagram: http://instagram.com/teddysphotos
Official Website: http://edsheeran.com
— | LYRICS | —
I’m at a party I don’t wanna be at
And I don’t ever wear a suit and tie
Wondering if I can sneak out of the back
Nobodies is even looking at me in my eyes
And then you take my hand, finish my drink, say shall we dance (hell yeah)
y’know i love you did I ever tell you, you make it better like that
Don’t think I fit in at this party
Everyone’s got so much to say
I always feel like I’m nobody
Who wants to fit in anyway
Coz I don’t care when I’m with my baby yeah
All the bad things disappear
And you making me feel that maybe I am somebody
I can deal with the bad nights when I’m with my baby yeah (ooh, ooh, ooh)
Coz I don’t care
As long as you just hold me near
You can take me anywhere and you making me feel like I’m loved by somebody
I can deal with the bad nights when I’m with my baby yeah
We at a party we don’t wanna be at
Trying to talk but we can’t hear ourselves
Read your lips I’d rather kiss ‘em right back
With all these people all around, I’m crippled with anxiety
But I’m told its where I’m supposed to be
You know what? It’s kind of crazy coz I really don’t mind
When you make it better like that
Don’t think I fit in at this party
Everyone’s got so much to say
When we walked in I said I’m sorry
But now I think that we should stay
Coz I don’t care when I’m with my baby yeah
All the bad things disappear
And you making me feel that maybe I am somebody
I can deal with the bad nights when I’m with my baby yeah (ooh, ooh, ooh, oh yeah yeah yeah)
Coz I don’t care, as long as you just hold me near
You can take me anywhere and you making me feel like I’m loved by somebody
I can deal with the bad nights when I’m with my baby yeah (oh oh oh oh, no)
I don’t like ‘bout nobody but you
It’s like you’re the only one here
I don’t like ‘bout nobody but you baby I don’t care
I don’t like ‘bout nobody but you
I hate everyone here
I don’t like ‘bout nobody but you baby yeah
Coz I don’t care (don’t care) when I’m with my baby yeah (oh yeah)
All the bad things disappear (disappear)
And you making me feel that maybe I am somebody (maybe I’m somebody)
I can deal with the bad nights (with the bad nights) when I’m with my baby yeah (ooh, ooh, ooh, oh yeah yeah yeah)
Coz I don’t care, as long as you just hold me near (me near)
You can take me anywhere (anywhere, anywhere) and you making me feel like I’m loved by somebody (loved by somebody yeah)
I can deal with the bad nights when I’m with my baby yeah (oh oh oh oh, no)
#EdSheeran #JustinBieber #IDontCare
source