Eddie and the Hot Rods Frontman Barrie Masters Dead at 63

Barrie Masters, the frontman of Eddie and the Hot Rods, has died, according to the BBC and the band’s social media. Formed in the 1970s in Essex, England, the group and contemporaries like Dr. Feelgood pioneered the style known as pub-rock: an anarchic rock’n’roll that rejected ostentatious glam rock, flashy venues, and the attendant ticket prices. Masters led their speedy, characterful concerts, including a 1976 set in London where support act Sex Pistols smashed the Rods’ gear.

They released their biggest hit, “Do Anything You Wanna Do,” in 1977, before disbanding in 1981. They occasionally reformed with a rotating cast—Masters was the sole permanent member—most recently to record 35 Years of Teenage Depression, a redux of their debut album for its 35th anniversary.