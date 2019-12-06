El-P Finally Releasing His Def Jux Albums on Streaming

After much teasing, El-P—rapper, producer, and one-half of Run the Jewels—has announced a rollout of solo album reissues via Fat Possum. Today, he’s released 2007’s I’ll Sleep When You’re Dead on streaming platforms for the first time ever. New physical editions will arrive next year. Give it a listen below.

The remainder of El-P’s solo catalog, initially released on his iconic Definitive Jux label, will be reissued throughout 2020. In a statement, El said:

this record means a lot to me. really, it’s a collection of short

stories written from multiple perspectives… different characters

living in the same confused, askew city of ‘Poisenville.’ no one is

right in these stories and no one has the moral high ground but

everyone is trying to keep themselves from suffocating under the

weight of their own reality and faults. a guy on a train asks a

question he doesn’t really want answered… a concentration camp guard

flirts with morality and ultimately chooses obedience… an older,

pessimistic man thinks he’s doing the right thing by ending his

relationship with a younger, optimistic woman but cant help but self

aggrandize… a young man responds angrily to a draft letter… a lost

soul is trying to find connections in a party scene only to realize

he’s more alone than ever… an atheist makes an emergency plea to god

on a plane that he knows he hasn’t earned… a man sits on a brooklyn

stoop at dawn fully realizing his own bullshit self justifications and

rejects them… it’s littered with darkness and doubt but ultimately

it’s about redemption. it’s about the decision not to succumb to the

darkest ideas we have about what we are. i’ll sleep when you’re dead

began as what i imagined the city of ‘Poisenville’ was saying to its

inhabitants as a retort to being called a ‘city that never sleeps,’

but it ends with the discovery of something bigger than the maze of

inner turmoil these characters feel: a resolve to fight for life, even

if it’s someone else’s.

Run the Jewels’ last studio album was 2016’s Run the Jewels 3. El-P recently tweeted that the duo’s next record is “hard as fuck.” El’s most recent solo album was Cancer for Cure, which arrived in 2012.

