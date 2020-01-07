Elizabeth Wurtzel, Writer and Prozac Nation Author, Dead at 52

Elizabeth Wurtzel, writer and author of best-selling memoir Prozac Nation, has died, The Washington Post reports. She was 52. The Post reports that the cause of death was complications from leptomeningeal disease. In 2015, Wurtzel announced that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and subsequently underwent a double mastectomy, but according to her husband, Jim Freed, the cancer spread to her brain.

After graduating from Harvard, Wurtzel began her career as a music critic for The New Yorker and New York Magazine. In 1994, at the age of 26, she published Prozac Nation: Young and Depressed in America, a memoir outlining her experiences with depression and drug addiction. The book became a bestseller and Wurtzel’s unflinching voice was compared to Joan Didion and Sylvia Plath. It was adapted into a movie in 2001.

Wurtzel went on to publish several other books including 1998’s Bitch: In Praise of Difficult Women and 2002’s More, Now, Again. Beyond writing, Wurzel was also a lawyer, earning a degree from Yale Law School in 2008.