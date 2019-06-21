Emily Weisband “Identity Crisis” [Official Music Video]

“Identity Crisis” by Emily Weisband.

Oh oh, Imma let you in on a secret

I’d be a slut one day and a prude the next

Yeah I’d wear nothing but a bra, then a turtleneck I’d send a picture for attention tell him he could get it, But he’d never get very far

Yeah I’d pretend that I like drinking and cigarettes Every time I hung out with certain friends, and I was hitting up bible study with the rest Split personality of the heart

Tryin’ to please my daddy so he’d be proud And driving myself mad to fit in that crowd And waking up so empty with no way out Realizing I don’t know who I am now

And holy shit it’s heavy

Being in your twenties

Time of life you’re figuring out what it is you believe

But God is way more patient than he’s given credit Turns out that your girl was the farthest thing from authentic But I’m looking, and I’ll find it

Yeah I’m proud to say that I’m in an Identity Crisis



