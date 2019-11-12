Eminem Raps About “Siding With Chris Brown” in Rihanna Assault on Leaked Track

An Eminem song featuring lyrics about Chris Brown’s 2009 assault of Rihanna has leaked, XXL reports. In the leak, Eminem raps, “I’m not playing, Rihanna, where’d you get the V.D. at?” and also, “Let me add my two cents/Of course I side with Chris Brown/I’d beat a bitch down, too if she gave my dick an itch now.” According to XXL, the track was recorded during the sessions for Em’s album Relapse. Parts of the verses were included in “Things Get Worse” from B.o.B’s 2011 mixtape E.P.I.C. (Every Play Is Crucial).

In a statement to XXL, Dennis Dennehy, a spokesperson for Eminem, said, “This is a leak of something that’s over 10 years old. After Eminem recorded it, he scrapped it, and rewrote it. Obviously he and Rihanna have a great relationship.” Dennehy offered no further comment when reached by Pitchfork.

Pitchfork has reached out to Rihanna’s representatives for comment.

Eminem and Rihanna have collaborated on numerous hit singles, namely “Love the Way You Lie,” “The Monster,” and “Numb.” The artists also toured together in 2014.