Emmys 2019: Black Mirror: Bandersnatch Wins Outstanding TV Movie

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch won an Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie, beating Amazon Prime’s King Lear and HBO’s Brexit, Deadwood: The Movie, and My Dinner With Hervé. It’s the second Emmy for Bandersnatch, following a win for Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within a Scripted Program at the Creative Arts ceremony earlier this month.

Bandersnatch is a feature-length extension of the dystopian sci-fi series Black Mirror. Its interactive format means that viewers can follow one of a trillion different narrative combinations, according Netflix; however, the company is facing a copyright infringement lawsuit from the creators of the Choose Your Own Adventure book series over the film.

