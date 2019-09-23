Emmys 2019: Pose’s Billy Porter Wins Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama

Pose’s Billy Porter has has won the Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. He’s the first openly gay man to win an Emmy in the category. He won the award over Jason Bateman, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Bob Odenkirk, and Kit Harington. Watch his speech below.

Pose is also nominated for Outstanding Drama Series. After receiving critical acclaim for its first season in 2018, the show was returned for a second season in June.

