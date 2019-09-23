Emmys 2019: Watch Halsey Cover Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time” for “In Memoriam”

Halsey took the stage at the 2019 Emmys tonight to perform a stripped down version of Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time” as a part of the program’s “In Memoriam” segment. The montage paid tribute to iconic artists and actors including John Singleton, Doris Day, Nancy Wilson, Peggy Lipton, Roy Clark, Rutger Hauer, Bob Einstein, Penny Marshall, Luke Perry, Peter Fonda, Stan Lee, Albert Finney, Rip Torn, Carol Channing, and more. You can watch a video of it below, and see the full list of those honored in memoriam here.

Halsey recently announced her third album, Manic, and shared the new song “Graveyard” along with it. Before that announcement, she had released a track called “Nightmare” as a single in May. Manic is due on January 17 via Capitol Records.

