Emotional Oranges – Personal [Lyric Video]

Released by Avant Garden July 24th, 2018

As heard in VanossGaming videos.

Lyrics:

Verse 1:

I was out getting faded, ‘til she hit me up

She heard I was zoning, girl you trip too much

It’s only been like three months, why you take it personal, personal like that?

I like to push her buttons, it gets her tight

I say something slick like “maybe, I ain’t your type…”

Your problem is you get angry, you always take it personal, personal like that

Hook:

Ooo, alright

I’ll make it up tonight

I wanna do all the things that you like Provided you give me time

I’m saying you, you’re right

You deserve what you like

I don’t even care about the cost

I came here just to you break you off

Verse 2:

Why you provoking me, boy please

Why do you fuck with me, knowing…

I’m gonna take it personal

I always take it personal, you should know i’m like that

You like to get me hot, you test me

You know how to hit the spot, touch me

I’m gonna take it personal

I always take it personal, you should know it’s like that

Hook 2:

Ooo, alright

Better make it up tonight

You gotta do all the things I like

Wine and dine me right

I’m saying ooo, alright

I deserve what i like

I don’t really care how much it cost

Just come and come and break me off

Bridge:

Won’t you say

Why won’t you say

(I want your love)

x4



