Emotional Oranges – Unless You’re Drowning (Lyric Video)

Released by Avant Garden: Friday, May 10th, 2019

Production Company: Mad Ruk Entertainment

Director / Cinematographer / Editor: Colin G Cooper

Producer: Meika Wagner

Art Director: Desiree Deleau

Lyrics:

Hook:

don’t hit me up unless you’re drowning (x2)

it’s cool, i don’t care about ya (x2)

don’t hit me up unless you’re drowning (x2)

couldn’t care who you mess around with (x2)

Verse 1:

it’s too much, and you ain’t tough

just man up, cause we ain’t young

we had trust, it was all for what

and your prides on fire

tryna tell me, you’re not the one, not the one

even said i’m not the one, only one, only one

why can’t you admit it babi

Hook:

don’t hit me up unless you’re drowning (x2)

it’s cool, i don’t care about ya (x2)

don’t hit me up unless you’re drowning (x2)

couldn’t care who you mess around with (x2)

Verse 2:

you’re just never satisfied

claim that I’m not what you want

i wish you would recognize

you just don’t know what you’ve got

Verse 2:

you’re just never satisfied

claim that I’m not what you want

i wish you would recognize

you just don’t know what you’ve got

Hook:

don’t hit me up unless you’re drowning (x2)

it’s cool, i don’t care about ya (x2)

don’t hit me up unless you’re drowning (x2)

couldn’t care who you mess around with (x2)

Outro



