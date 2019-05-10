Emotional Oranges – Unless You’re Drowning (Lyric Video)

Chill Baby, Chill Tour Tickets: https://www.emoranges.com/tour
Released by Avant Garden: Friday, May 10th, 2019
Production Company: Mad Ruk Entertainment
Director / Cinematographer / Editor: Colin G Cooper
Producer: Meika Wagner
Art Director: Desiree Deleau
Lyrics:
Hook:
don’t hit me up unless you’re drowning (x2)
it’s cool, i don’t care about ya (x2)
don’t hit me up unless you’re drowning (x2)
couldn’t care who you mess around with (x2)
Verse 1:
it’s too much, and you ain’t tough
just man up, cause we ain’t young
we had trust, it was all for what
and your prides on fire
tryna tell me, you’re not the one, not the one
even said i’m not the one, only one, only one
why can’t you admit it babi
Hook:
don’t hit me up unless you’re drowning (x2)
it’s cool, i don’t care about ya (x2)
don’t hit me up unless you’re drowning (x2)
couldn’t care who you mess around with (x2)
Verse 2:
you’re just never satisfied
claim that I’m not what you want
i wish you would recognize
you just don’t know what you’ve got
Hook:
don’t hit me up unless you’re drowning (x2)
it’s cool, i don’t care about ya (x2)
don’t hit me up unless you’re drowning (x2)
couldn’t care who you mess around with (x2)
Outro
