Empty Country (Joseph D’Agostino) Shares New Song “SWIM”: Listen

Joseph D’Agostino, formerly of Cymbals Eat Guitars, has revealed the new release date for his first Empty Country album. The self-titled record arrives April 24 on Get Better. It includes the previously shared “Ultrasound” and “Marian,” as well as a new track titled “SWIM.” Hear it below.
In a statement, Joseph D’Agostino said that “SWIM” stands for “Someone Who Isn’t Me.” He explained:
SWIM = Someone Who Isn’t Me. It’s a character sketch, as many of the
songs on Empty Country are. The narrator is a composite of several
people I met or observed while living in Kensington, a neighborhood in
Philadelphia gravely affected by the ongoing opioid emergency in the
United States. One day my wife Rachel pointed out in passing that some
of our neighbors had old faces. She didn’t mean “old” in the sense
that they were aging prematurely (though some certainly were), but
that they had the faces of Dustbowl-era farmers we had seen in books
and films. I began imagining a young man suffering from temporal
dysphoria (feeling that one was born into the wrong era and strongly
identifying with a bygone time), drinking and otherwise numbing
himself to tamp down overwhelming anemoia and sadness. Robbing condos
freshly erected in adjoining neighborhoods. Doing harm. Blacking out,
driving drunk, hurting those he should love, but simply cannot.
Dreaming of leaving forever the bricky mazes of row homes that open
into wide empty avenues.
Empty Country:
01 Marian
02 Diamond
03 Ultrasound
04 Untitled
05 Chance
06 Emerald
07 Becca
08 Clearing
09 Southern Cloud
10 SWIM