Empty Country (Joseph D’Agostino) Shares New Song “SWIM”: Listen

Joseph D’Agostino, formerly of Cymbals Eat Guitars, has revealed the new release date for his first Empty Country album. The self-titled record arrives April 24 on Get Better. It includes the previously shared “Ultrasound” and “Marian,” as well as a new track titled “SWIM.” Hear it below.

In a statement, Joseph D’Agostino said that “SWIM” stands for “Someone Who Isn’t Me.” He explained:

SWIM = Someone Who Isn’t Me. It’s a character sketch, as many of the

songs on Empty Country are. The narrator is a composite of several

people I met or observed while living in Kensington, a neighborhood in

Philadelphia gravely affected by the ongoing opioid emergency in the

United States. One day my wife Rachel pointed out in passing that some

of our neighbors had old faces. She didn’t mean “old” in the sense

that they were aging prematurely (though some certainly were), but

that they had the faces of Dustbowl-era farmers we had seen in books

and films. I began imagining a young man suffering from temporal

dysphoria (feeling that one was born into the wrong era and strongly

identifying with a bygone time), drinking and otherwise numbing

himself to tamp down overwhelming anemoia and sadness. Robbing condos

freshly erected in adjoining neighborhoods. Doing harm. Blacking out,

driving drunk, hurting those he should love, but simply cannot.

Dreaming of leaving forever the bricky mazes of row homes that open

into wide empty avenues.

Empty Country:

01 Marian

02 Diamond

03 Ultrasound

04 Untitled

05 Chance

06 Emerald

07 Becca

08 Clearing

09 Southern Cloud

10 SWIM