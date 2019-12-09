England’s National Space Centre Announces Bowie Tribute Planetarium Show

David Bowie will be honored with a live show at England’s National Space Centre. Titled “Bowie; Oddity to Mars,” the immersive, 360-degree celebration of the musician’s work will take place at the Centre’s Sir Patrick Moore Planetarium, the largest in the UK. Music spanning 1969 to 1972 will be performed by DAVID LIVE, a five-piece British Bowie tribute group. The performances take place on January 10 and 11, 2020; tickets and more information are available here.

Alongside the show, the National Space Centre has partnered with De Montfort University Leicester, Loughborough College, and Leicester College to present an exhibition of visual media inspired by Bowie. “We’re thrilled to team up with the National Space Centre for this exciting event, which will provide an invaluable platform for our Fashion and Textiles MA students,” said Paul McNicoll, Associate Professor for Student Experience at DMU, in a statement. “Inspired by the Apollo missions and the work of David Bowie, they will be showcasing innovative designs across fashion, textiles, intimates, footwear and accessories.”

