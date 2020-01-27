Ethio-Jazz Legend Hailu Mergia Announces New Album Yene Mircha, Shares New Song: Listen

Ethio-jazz legend Hailu Mergia has announced a new album. It’s called Yene Mircha and it arrives March 27 via Awesome Tapes From Africa. Check out his new song “Abichu Nega Nega” below.

Yene Mircha—which translates to “My Choice” in Amharic—marks the first album from Hailu Mergia since his 2018 comeback album Lala Belu. It sees him reunite with his ’70s bandmate Moges Habte on saxophone, in addition to vocalist Tsehay Kassa and mesenqo player Setegn Atenaw.

Check out “The 200 Best Albums of the 2010s,” featuring Lalu Belu at No. 185.

Yene Mircha:

01 Semen Ena Debub

02 Yene Mircha

03 Bayne Lay Yihedal

04 Abichu Nega Nega

05 Yene Abeba

06 Shemendefer