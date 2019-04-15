Explosions in the Sky Announce 20th Anniversary Tour

Explosions in the Sky have announced a tour to celebrate their 20th anniversary. After a series of spring dates in Asia, they kick off the U.S. tour in September. “We hope to see some of you out there,” the band wrote on Twitter. “And thanks so much for sticking with us for so long. We truly appreciate it.” Check out their dates below, and find tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
Explosions in the Sky’s latest album, The Wilderness, arrived in 2016.
Explosions in the Sky:
05-09 Shanghai, China – Bandai Namco Dream Hall
05-10 Beijing, China – Tango 3F
05-12 Tokyo, Japan – O-East
05-13 Osaka, Japan – Club Quattro
09-11 Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center
09-12 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
09-13 Santa Ana, CA – Yost Theater
09-14 Point Reyes, CA – Love Field
09-16 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
09-17 Sacramento, CA – Crest Theater
09-19 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
09-20 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
09-21 Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater
09-22 Taos, NM – Taos Mesa Brewing Amphitheater
10-10 Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine
10-11 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
10-12 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
10-13 New York, NY – Knockdown Center
10-14 Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall
10-16 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Cathedral
10-17 Bloomington, IL – Castle Theatre
10-18 Madison, WI – The Sylvee
10-19 St Paul, MN – The Palace Theater
10-20 Maquoketa, IA – Codfish Hollow Barnstormers
10-22 Lincoln, NE – The Bourbon Theatre
10-23 Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall
10-24 Oklahoma City, OK – Criterion Theater
Watch Explosions in the Sky’s full set at Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2016: