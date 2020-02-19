Faith No More and Korn Announce Tour

Korn and Faith No More have announced a co-headlining tour of North America. Their shows together take place this summer, beginning August 7 at Denver’s Pepsi Center. Check out the tour poster below. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Korn released their latest LP, The Nothing, in September 2019.

Faith No More’s last album was 2015’s Sol Invictus, which was their first record since 1997. Also in 2015, they reissued 1989’s The Real Thing and 1992’s Angel Dust.

Read Pitchfork’s 2015 feature “Perennially Contentious: The Return of Faith No More.”