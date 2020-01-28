Felly – Love and Fear [Official Music Video]

New single “Love and Fear” available on all platforms.

Between love and fear.

Girl be nice to me.

She said she need a re-up,

That’s not a bad idea,

And if looks can kill (yuh),

I’d be unfamiliar,

We could do it for real though,

Depends on how you feel though.

Funny how you treat me like I’m new to this shit,

I’ve been moving like I got a fucking movie to script, yea,

Lifestyle left my heart as a souvenir,

Round the world leaving parts ’til its hard to feel love.

I fear the fall off, Got fucking problems

Won’t fucking cut costs, you know it’s on us.

Might fall in love and spend the night

Kiss me fore I go

Let me know you a rider

Kiss me fore I go

Let me know (let me know, yeah)

Kiss me fore I go

Let me know you a rider

Kiss me fore I go

Let me know (let me know, yeah)

(You a Rider)

I got some change you got a bass,

I hope you play it everyday.

I can’t complain you hard to blame,

I did some things it’s not the same.

Reno last show I caught a flame,

I’m on a plane you wait up late,

PTSD inside your brain,

But it’s ok it’s all a game.

And you surrounded by love why you hide under fear

I ain’t even out the gate just say I had a good year, oh yea,

Lighting up to the top till I start to chill,

Break your heart fix you up till you start to feel love.

I fear the fall off, got fucking problems

Won’t fucking cut costs, you know it’s on us.

Might fall in love and spend the night

Kiss me fore I go

Let me know you a rider

Kiss me fore I go

Let me know (let me know)

Kiss me fore I go

Let me know you a rider

Kiss me fore I go

Let me know (let me know, yeah)

(You a Rider)

