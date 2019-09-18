Field Music Announce Making a New World Album, Share Song: Listen

The British art-pop stalwarts Field Music have announced a new album. Making A New World, the follow-up to last year’s Open Here, arrives January 10, 2020, via Memphis Industries. The record addresses the after-effects of the First World War, according to a press release, but isn’t about war itself or remembrance. The single “Only in a Man’s World,” which you can hear below, is about sanitary towels.

Explains David Brewis, “I found myself researching the development of sanitary pads—not a statement I’ve ever imagined myself making—and was surprised at how little the advertising material has changed in a hundred years. It’s still, Hey Ladies! Let’s not mention it too loudly but here is the perfect product to keep you feeling normal WHILE THE DISGUSTING, DIRTY THING HAPPENS. And you realise that it’s a kind of madness that a monthly occurrence for billions of women—something absolutely necessary for the survival of humanity—is seen as shameful or dirty—and is taxed MORE than razor blades?!”

Brewis adds, “At every stage of making this song, I had to ask myself, am I allowed to do this? Is it okay to do this? And I cringed in the next room when I first showed it to my wife. But I think confronting my own embarrassment is a pretty fundamental part of what the song is about.”

Other subjects on the record include skin graft surgeons, gender reassignment surgery, and the dawn of Dadaism. The Brewis brothers and their live band will tour the record around the UK this year and next—find the dates on their website.