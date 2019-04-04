Fiona Apple, Beck, Brian Wilson, More Appear in New Laurel Canyon Doc: Watch the Trailer

Echo in the Canyon is a new documentary about Los Angeles’ Laurel Canyon and the music that emerged from the scene in the mid-1960s. Now, the trailer for the film has been released. It features archival footage, as well as interviews with Brian Wilson, Beck, the late Tom Petty, and others. Watch below.

Echo in the Canyon also includes appearances from Fiona Apple, Regina Spektor, David Crosby, Jacksone Browne, and more. It was directed by Andrew Slater and executive-produced by Jakob Dylan.

The doc, which premiered at last year’s Los Angeles Film Festival, will screen at Los Angeles’ Cinerama Dome and Landmark on May 24, and at New York’s Angelika Film Center and also Landmark on May 31. A national release of the film and a companion album (via BMG) are set for June.