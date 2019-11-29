Fiona Apple Covers Mose Allison’s “Your Molecular Structure”: Listen

Fiona Apple appears on If You’re Going to the City: A Tribute to Mose Allison, a compilation out today that celebrates the late jazz pianist. Take a listen to her version of “Your Molecular Structure” with the Tippo Allstars below. Scroll down for Mose Allison’s original.

In addition to Apple, If You’re Going to the City features contributions from Chrissie Hynde, Bonnie Raitt, Richard Thompson, and several others taking on songs by Allison, who died in 2016 at 89. Frank Black covered “Numbers on Paper” for the comp, while Iggy Pop handled the title track. Proceeds from the compilation benefit Sweet Relief, which gives financial support to musicians struggling with medical issues.