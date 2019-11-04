Fiona Apple Covers the Waterboys’ “The Whole of the Moon”: Listen

Fiona Apple has recorded a new cover of The Waterboys’ 1985 song “The Whole of the Moon.” It appeared during the end credits of the series finale of Showtime’s The Affair. Check it out here.

This marks the second time in recent weeks that Apple has shared new music this way, following her song in the closing credits of an episode of Bob’s Burgers in October. In a recent interview, Apple said she was working on a new album which she is hoping to release next year.

