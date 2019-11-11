Fiona Apple, Iggy Pop, Elvis Costello, More on New Mose Allison Tribute Album

If You’re Going to the City: A Tribute to Mose Allison is a new tribute album to the late jazz pianist and singer Mose Allison. It’s out November 29 via Fat Possum, with proceeds benefiting Sweet Relief, a non-profit charity that assists musicians in need. Among the contributors on the album are Fiona Apple (performing with the Tippo Allstars), Iggy Pop, Frank Black, Chrissie Hynde, Richard Thompson, and and Elvis Costello (performing with Amy Allison, country singer and daughter of Mose Allison). Listen to Frank Black and Iggy Pop’s contributions below, and scroll down for the full tracklist.

If You’re Going to the City: A Tribute to Mose Allison:

01 Taj Mahal – “Your Mind Is On Vacation”

02 Robbie Fulks – “My Brain”

03 Jackson Browne – “If You Live”

04 The Tippo Allstars ft. Fiona Apple – “Your Molecular Structure”

05 Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite – “Nightclub”

06 Chrissie Hynde – “Stop This World”

07 Iggy Pop – “If You’re Going to the City”

08 Bonnie Raitt – “Everybody’s Crying Mercy”

09 Loudon Wainwright III – “Ever Since the World Ended”

10 Richard Thompson – “Parchman Farm”

11 Peter Case – “I Don’t Worry About a Thing”

12 Dave Alvin and Phil Alvin – “Wild Man On the Loose”

13 Anything Mose! – “The Way of the World”

14 Frank Black – “Numbers on Paper”

15 Amy Allison with Elvis Costello – “Monsters of the Id”