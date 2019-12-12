Fiona Apple, Phoebe Bridgers, Matt Berninger Team Up for Political New Holiday Song: Listen

Phoebe Bridgers has enlisted Fiona Apple and Matt Berninger for a new song. The trio has banded together, on “7 O’Clock News/ Silent Night,” to support Planned Parenthood, who’ll receive profits from the track. Berninger plays the role of “newscaster” on the recording. He reads recent news bulletins touching on Amber Guyger’s murder of Botham Jean and the Trump impeachment inquiry. Listen below.

Berninger co-founded the 7-inches for Planned Parenthood project, which has released music from a swath of artists across alternative and pop music. A box set of the singles is out now.

Previous holiday output from the crew includes Bridgers’ “Christmas Song” and Apple’s “Trump’s Nuts Roasting on an Open Fire.”