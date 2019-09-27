Fiona Apple Reacts to Lil Nas X Sample: “Where’s My Money, You Cute Little Guy?”

In 2018, Lil Nas X released his mixtape Nasarati, which featured a track called “Kim Jong.” That track samples Fiona Apple’s song “Every Single Night.” Following an interview with New York Magazine where she discussed her upcoming album and turning down Panic! At the Disco’s “Every Single Night” sample request, she shared the below video addressing Lil Nas X directly.

“One thing that the lovely Rachel Handler didn’t mention that I did

say in the interview which I would just like to say now is that Lil

Nas X—you’re probably really great, but you used my song ‘Every Single

Night,’ too. You sampled that song, too, in a song called ‘Kim Jong

Un,’ I think. And, um, hey—where’s my money, you cute little guy?

Where’s my money?”

It’s worth noting that Nasarati and “Kim Jong” are unavailable to stream, so it’s unclear if Lil Nas X has profited from the song at all. Pitchfork has reached out to Lil Nas X’s representatives for comment.