Fiona Apple Says She’s “Hoping” to Have New Album “Ready for Early 2020”

The wait for Fiona Apple’s new album may be nearly over. In a rare interview with New York Magazine, she revealed that the follow-up to 2012’s The Idler Wheel… was “supposed to be done a million years ago” but that she is “hoping” for an “early 2020” release. When asked how the new album compares to her earlier work, Apple responded:

It’s probably its own thing. But I don’t know how to articulate that.

It’s like, if you’ve been working out every day for a month and then

nobody sees you, they see the difference, but if you’ve been doing it

all the time, you don’t really see the difference. I can’t really know

the growth or the evolution or anything like that in what I do,

because I’m in the middle of it.

Elsewhere in the interview, Apple discussed her decision to donate earnings from 2019 and 2020 TV and film placements of her song “Criminal” to the refugee fund While They Wait. “I was looking on Twitter, which is unusual for me,” she tells writer Rachel Handler. “I did a Twitter search on immigration and I found [Scott Hechinger from Brooklyn Defender Services], and this organization made the most sense for me. If I can’t get stuff in there, at least I can try and help them get out of there. When you can help and you want to, it’s really wonderful to do that.”

She also talked about the use of “Criminal” in the film Hustlers—which stars Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Lizzo, and more—saying she lent her song because of “what it was and who was in it.” “But I didn’t know [Jennifer Lopez] was going to be dancing to it,” she explains. “I’ve seen a lot of pieces about how they got [the rights to] ‘Criminal,’ but it’s just funny to me—there’s a disconnect between agents, because I never got a video of the dance. And I want it, bad! I’m all for the movie, though, and I’m excited to see it.” Read the full interview at New York Magazine.

