Fiona Apple Sings Closing Credits for Bob’s Burgers Halloween Episode

Fiona Apple contributed a song to the end credits of last night’s Bob’s Burgers. The Halloween episode was called “Pig Trouble in Little Tina,” and it featured Gene dressed as Fiona Applesauce, who is “Fiona Apple’s saucy aunt” (pictured above). Check out the song’s lyrics, which Apple also teased on Tumblr, below. Watch the episode at FOX.

“Pig Trouble in Little Tina”:

There’s an oink, oink in the night

And it gives you such a fright

He’s got a tail that’s curly

And he’s coming for you, girly

You got pig trouble

Pig trouble, little Tina

And you can try your best to shout

When you’re smooching on that snout

But you kissed a fetal pig

And now you two are boyfriend-girlfriend

You got pig trouble

Pig trouble, little Tina

