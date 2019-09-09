FKA twigs Details New Album Magdalene, Out Next Month

FKA twigs will release new album Magdalene on October 25, via Young Turks. The self-produced record follow 2014’s LP1 and the following year’s M3LL155X EP. As well as “major contributions” from Nicolas Jaar, it features collaborators including Future, Skrillex, and Jack Antonoff, all of whom worked with twigs on “Holy Terrain,” which arrives today at 2:30 p.m. Eastern. Other collaborators include Oneohtrix Point Never, Cashmere Cat, and Benny Blanco, the album’s iTunes listing reveals. Check out Matthew Stone’s cover art below.

In a press release, twigs says, “I never thought heartbreak could be so all-encompassing. I never thought that my body could stop working to the point that I couldn’t express myself physically in the ways that I have always loved and found so much solace. I have always practiced my way into being the best I could be, but I couldn’t do that this time, I was left with no option but to tear every process down. But the process of making this album has allowed me for the first time, and in the most real way, to find compassion when I have been at my most ungraceful, confused and fractured. I stopped judging myself and at that moment found hope in ‘Magdalene’. To her I am forever grateful.”

More twigs rap collaborations are in the pipeline, a press release notes, though only Future guests on Magdalene.

Magdalene:

01 thousand eyes

02 home with you

03 sad day

04 holy terrain [ft. Future]

05 mary magdalene

06 fallen alien

07 mirrored heart

08 daybed

09 cellophane