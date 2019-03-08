Flipper Announce 40th Anniversary Tour

Seminal West Coast punks Flipper have announced a 40th anniversary tour taking place this spring. The Jesus Lizard vocalist David Yow and Frightwig’s Rachel Thoele will join original members Ted Falconi and Steve DePace for 14 dates across North America, kicking off in Los Angeles on April 12 and stopping in Portland, Seattle, Chicago, and other locations before wrapping up in Ventura, California on July 26. Find Flipper’s full schedule below.
Flipper last enlisted David Yow as their frontman in 2015, when vocalist Bruce Loose retired due to a back injury. Read about Flipper’s Album – Generic Flipper in Pitchfork’s list feature “The 200 Best Albums of the 1980s.”
Flipper:
04-12 – Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater
04-13 – Long Beach, CA – Alex’s Bar
04-14 – San Diego, CA – Casbah
05-24 – Las Vegas, NV – Punk Rock Bowling ^
06-06 – Portland, OR – Bossanova
06-07 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Astoria
06-08 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon
06-27 – Indianapolis, IN – Melody Inn
06-28 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s
06-29 – St. Louis, MO – Fu Bar
07-11 – San Jose, CA – The Ritz
07-12 – Sacramento, CA – Blue Lamp
07-13 – San Francisco, CA – GAMH
07-26 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Theatre
^ with Killing Joke