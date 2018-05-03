Florence and the Machine Announce New Album High as Hope, Share New Song “Hunger”: Watch

Florence and the Machine have announced a new album. It’s called High as Hope and it’s out June 29 via Republic. Find the A.G. Rojas-directed music video for a new song, “Hunger,” below. “This song is about the ways we look for love in things that are perhaps not love, and how attempts to feel less alone can sometimes isolate us more,” band leader Florence Welch said in a statement. “I guess I made myself more vulnerable in this song to encourage connection, because perhaps a lot more of us feel this way than we are able to admit. Sometimes when you can’t say it, you can sing it.”

Band leader Florence Welch wrote High as Hope. She co-produced the album with Emile Haynie. According to a press release, Kamasi Washington, Sampha, Tobias Jesso Jr., Kelsey Lu, and Jamie xx collaborated on the record. High as Hope is the band’s first new record since 2015’s How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful. It includes the previously shared “Sky Full of Song.”

High as Hope:

01 June

02 Hunger

03 South London Forever

04 Big God

05 Sky Full of Song

06 Grace

07 Patricia

08 100 Years

09 The End of Love

10 No Choir