Flume Drops New Song “Friends” Featuring Reo Cragun: Listen

Flume has shared a new song. One week following the release of his mixtape Hi This Is Flume, the Australian producer has dropped “Friends,” a track featuring Reo Cragun, an artist out of Vancouver, Washington. Take a listen to that below.

Hi This Is Flume featured collaborations with SOPHIE, slowthai, JPEGMAFIA, Eprom, and more. Flume’s last proper studio album, Skin, was released in 2016. He kept a relatively low profile between Skin and Hi This Is Flume, soundtracking a Greenpeace video and popping up in Charli XCX’s “Boys” video in between.