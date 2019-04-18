Flying Lotus Announces New Album Flamagra, Shares Song and Video With David Lynch: Watch

Flying Lotus has announced his new album. It’s called Flamagra and it’s out May 24 via Warp. The first offering from the album is a spoken track called “Fire Is Coming” and it features David Lynch, his face distorting as he tells a story to a group of wolf-children. Check out the song’s accompanying video, directed by Flying Lotus (aka steve) and David Firth (the “Salad Fingers” creator), below.
“I’d been working on stuff for the past five years, but it was always all over the place. I’d always had this thematic idea in mind—a lingering concept about fire, an eternal flame sitting on a hill,” Flying Lotus said in a statement. “Some people love it, some people hate it. Some people would go on dates there and some people would burn love letters in the fire. Then I went to this party and heard David Lynch saying the words that he wound up saying on the record. And I was like, ‘that’s it, we’re just going to go in that direction.”
Flamagra has a stacked list of guest contributors. In addition to Lynch, Solange, George Clinton, Tierra Whack, Anderson .Paak, Thundercat, Little Dragon, Shabazz Palaces, Toro Y Moi, Denzel Curry, and more appear on the new record. The album also features two songs in tribute to the late Mac Miller: “Find Your Own Way Home” and “Thank U Malcolm.” Flying Lotus said of the album in a statement:
This album has been a refuge for pain and trying to make the most out
of that pain. Music can heal and in the wake of that tragedy it
reminded me what I’m here to do. As we get older, we start to figure
out what our purpose is and embrace it and I want to do good things
with my work. I want it to be able to help people through tough times
and inspire them to be creative.
Flying Lotus has stayed busy with several other projects in recent years. He’s contributed music to the new movie Perfect and Donald Glover‘s FX series “Atlanta.” He also appeared in the new film Game Over, Man. FlyLo has also shared a handful of new songs like “Quarantine” and excerpts from his soundtrack for Blade Runner Black Out 2022.
FlyLo’s film Kuso arrived in 2017, and his last album You’re Dead! came out in 2014.
Flamagra:
01 Heroes
02 Post Requisite
03 Heroes in a Half Shell
04 More [ft. Anderson .Paak]
05 Capillaries
06 Burning Down the House [ft. George Clinton]
07 Spontaneous [ft. Little Dragon]
08 Takashi
09 Pilgrim Side Eye
10 All Spies
11 Yellow Belly [ft. Tierra Whack]
12 Black Balloons Reprise [ft. Denzel Curry]
13 Fire Is Coming [ft. David Lynch]
14 Inside Your Home
15 Actually Virtual [ft. Shabazz Palaces]
16 Andromeda
17 Remind U
18 Say Something
19 Debbie Is Depressed
20 Find Your Own Way Home
21 The Climb [ft. Thundercat]
22 Pygmy
23 9 Carrots [ft. Toro Y Moi]
24 FF4
25 Land Of Honey [ft. Solange]
26 Thank U Malcolm
27 Hot Oct.