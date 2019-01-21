Foals Detail New Album, Share Song “Exits”: Listen

Foals are back with a new song, “Exits.” It arrives with a surreal Albert Moya-directed video starring Christa Théret (Renoir) and Isaac Hempstead Wright (“Game of Thrones”). Watch below. The new track appears on Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost—Part 1, the first of two new albums the band will release this year. The first installment arrives March 8: Scroll down to see the cover art and tracklist.

Foals embark on a tour behind the new record in March. Check out their dates below and find tickets here. The band’s follow-up album, Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost—Part 2, is due out in autumn. In a statement, frontman Yannis Philippakis said, “They’re two halves of the same locket. They can be listened to and appreciated individually, but fundamentally, they are companion pieces.”

Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost—Part 1

01 Moonlight

02 Exits

03 White Onions

04 In Degrees

05 Syrups

06 On the Luna

07 Cafe D’Athens

08 Surf Pt.1

09 Sunday

10 I’m Done With The World (& It’s Done With Me)

Foals:

03-16 Mexico City, Mexico – Vive Latino 2019

03-18 Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theater

03-19 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

03-20 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

03-22 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

03-23 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

03-24 Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium

03-27 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

03-30 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza 2019

03-31 Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza 2019

04-02 Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Sideshow @ Teatro La Cúpula

04-05 Sao Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza 2019

04-13 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

04-16 Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

04-19 Boston, MA – House of Blues

04-20 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

04-22 Toronto, Ontario – Rebel

04-24 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

04-26 Detroit, MI – Saint Andrews Hall

04-27 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

04-28 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

04-30 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

05-03-05 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival 2019

05-12 Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

05-13 Paris, France – Bataclan

05-15 Lausanne, Switzerland – Les Docks

05-16 Milan, Italy – Fabrique

05-17 Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Den Atelier

05-19 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

05-20 Berlin, Germany – Huxleys

05-24 Newcastle, England – This Is Tomorrow 2019

06-5 Hamburg, Germany – Grosse Freiheit

06-06 Aaarhus, Denmark – Northside Festival

06-07-09 Nürburg, Germany – Rock Am Ring 2019

06-11 Manchester, England – O2 Victoria Warehouse

06-14 Tunbridge Wells, England – Bedgebury Pinetum

06-15 Birmingham, England – Digbeth Arena

06-18 Glasgow, Scotland – SWG3 Galvanizers Yard

06-20 Thetford, England – Thetford Forest

06-21 London, England – Alexandra Palace

06-24-26 Zagreb, Croatia – Inmusic Festival

06-26 Bournemouth, England – International Centre

07-2 Dublin, Ireland – Trinity College

07-5 Barcelona, Spain – Festival Cruïlla 2019

07-5-07 Ewijk, Netherlands – Down The Rabbit Hole

07-26-28 Benidorm, Spain – Low Festival 2019

08-01-03 Lustenau, Austria – Szene Open Air