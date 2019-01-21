Foals Detail New Album, Share Song “Exits”: Listen

Foals are back with a new song, “Exits.” It arrives with a surreal Albert Moya-directed video starring Christa Théret (Renoir) and Isaac Hempstead Wright (“Game of Thrones”). Watch below. The new track appears on Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost—Part 1, the first of two new albums the band will release this year. The first installment arrives March 8: Scroll down to see the cover art and tracklist.
Foals embark on a tour behind the new record in March. Check out their dates below and find tickets here. The band’s follow-up album, Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost—Part 2, is due out in autumn. In a statement, frontman Yannis Philippakis said, “They’re two halves of the same locket. They can be listened to and appreciated individually, but fundamentally, they are companion pieces.”
Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost—Part 1
01 Moonlight
02 Exits
03 White Onions
04 In Degrees
05 Syrups
06 On the Luna
07 Cafe D’Athens
08 Surf Pt.1
09 Sunday
10 I’m Done With The World (& It’s Done With Me)
Foals:
03-16 Mexico City, Mexico – Vive Latino 2019
03-18 Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theater
03-19 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
03-20 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
03-22 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
03-23 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
03-24 Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium
03-27 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
03-30 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza 2019
03-31 Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza 2019
04-02 Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Sideshow @ Teatro La Cúpula
04-05 Sao Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza 2019
04-13 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
04-16 Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club
04-19 Boston, MA – House of Blues
04-20 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
04-22 Toronto, Ontario – Rebel
04-24 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
04-26 Detroit, MI – Saint Andrews Hall
04-27 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
04-28 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
04-30 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
05-03-05 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival 2019
05-12 Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique
05-13 Paris, France – Bataclan
05-15 Lausanne, Switzerland – Les Docks
05-16 Milan, Italy – Fabrique
05-17 Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Den Atelier
05-19 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
05-20 Berlin, Germany – Huxleys
05-24 Newcastle, England – This Is Tomorrow 2019
06-5 Hamburg, Germany – Grosse Freiheit
06-06 Aaarhus, Denmark – Northside Festival
06-07-09 Nürburg, Germany – Rock Am Ring 2019
06-11 Manchester, England – O2 Victoria Warehouse
06-14 Tunbridge Wells, England – Bedgebury Pinetum
06-15 Birmingham, England – Digbeth Arena
06-18 Glasgow, Scotland – SWG3 Galvanizers Yard
06-20 Thetford, England – Thetford Forest
06-21 London, England – Alexandra Palace
06-24-26 Zagreb, Croatia – Inmusic Festival
06-26 Bournemouth, England – International Centre
07-2 Dublin, Ireland – Trinity College
07-5 Barcelona, Spain – Festival Cruïlla 2019
07-5-07 Ewijk, Netherlands – Down The Rabbit Hole
07-26-28 Benidorm, Spain – Low Festival 2019
08-01-03 Lustenau, Austria – Szene Open Air