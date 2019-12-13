Four Tet Remixes Skrillex’s “Midnight Hour”: Listen

Four Tet has remixed Skrillex, Boys Noize, and Ty Dolla $ign’s track “Midnight Hour.” Give it a listen below.

“Midnight Hour,” which came out in August, is up for the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording. It will compete against songs by Bonobo, the Chemical Brothers, Medua, and RÜFÜS DU SOL.

Four Tet’s last studio record, New Energy, came out in September 2017. He recently shared the live album Live at Alexandra Palace, London 8th and 9th May 2019.

Read Pitchfork’s feature “Dance Dance Revolution: How EDM Conquered America in the 2010s.”