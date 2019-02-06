Foxygen Announce New Album Seeing Other People, Share New Song “Livin’ a Lie”: Listen

Foxygen are back with a new album called Seeing Other People. It is out April 26 via Jagjaguwar, and its lead single “Livin’ a Lie” is out today. The track comes with a music video directed by previous collaborator Alessandra Lichtenfeld. It was filmed in Calabasas and the band’s hometown of Westlake Village, California in the wake of the Woolsey wildfires. Watch it below.

Seeing Other People was produced by Foxygen, engineered and mixed by Shawn Everett, and features drums by Jim Keltner. It follows 2017’s Hang. “I remember a quote from [Jonathan] Rado sticking with the press a few years ago about how we’d lived every rock’n’roll cliche in, about, one year,” Foxygen’s Sam France said in a statement. “Well, here’s the album about it. Another movie. I don’t know what’s next. But here’s a snapshot of it all.”

Seeing Other People:

01 Work

02 Mona

03 Seeing Other People

04 Face the Facts

05 Livin’ a Lie

06 The Thing Is

07 News

08 Flag at Half-Mast

09 The Conclusion