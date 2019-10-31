Frank Ocean Announces Halloween PrEP+ Dance Party

Frank Ocean has announced the third edition of his PrEP+ party, which is happening tomorrow night (October 31, aka Halloween). Arca, who performed at last week’s party, is set to host. Joey labeija, Vegyn, Last Japan, and DJ Heather are all set to appear. Ocean announced the party with a flyer posted to his Instagram story, which directed viewers to his blonded.world website to RSVP with a code.

PrEP+ was named after the HIV prevention drug pre-exposure prophylaxis to “pay homage to what could have been of the 1980s’ NYC club scene if the drug… had been invented in that era.” After the first party, Ocean premiered a new song, “DHL.”

Read Pitchfork’s report from the first PrEP+ party, “Frank Ocean’s PrEP+ Promised Justice for the 1980s Queer Club Scene. It Did Not Deliver.”