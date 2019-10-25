Frank Ocean Announces Second PrEP+ Club Night

Frank Ocean has announced his second queer club night, following last week’s Blonded PrEP+. The event will once again take place at the Knockdown Center’s BASEMENT in New York City. Arca, Leeon, Papi Juice, and Shyboi are set to perform. The party goes down tonight; check out a flyer for the event below.

PrEP+ was named after the HIV prevention drug pre-exposure prophylaxis to “pay homage to what could have been of the 1980s’ NYC club scene if the drug… had been invented in that era.”After last week’s party, Frank Ocean’s “blonded RADIO” returned to Apple Music’s Beats 1. Ocean also shared his new single “DHL.”

