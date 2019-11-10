Frank Ocean Drops 10th Episode of “blonded RADIO”: Listen

Frank Ocean has revived his “blonded RADIO” show on Beats 1 for another week. Take a listen here.

Ocean has had an active fall, releasing the new tracks “In My Room” and “DHL” on earlier new episodes of “blonded RADIO.” Last week, Ocean shared an Arca remix of the new song “Little Demon” on “blonded RADIO.”

Frank Ocean’s most recent album was 2016’s Blonde, which tops Pitchfork’s list of the best albums of the 2010s. Revisit Pitchfork’s 2017 Overtones feature, “How Frank Ocean Triumphs Without Even Trying.”

blonded 010:

The RAH Band – Messages from the Stars

Roy Blair – FANTAZIA