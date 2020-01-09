Frank Ocean Is the Face of Prada’s New Menswear Campaign

Frank Ocean is the new face of Prada. The Italian fashion house as tapped the Blonde singer for its Spring/Summer 2020 menswear campaign along with director Nicolas Winding Refn (Drive, The Neon Demon) and actor Austin Butler (The Dead Don’t Die, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood).

Ocean is a noted Prada enthusiast; in 2019 he wore Prada jackets to the Met Gala (which he photographed for Vogue) and in an editorial spread in W magazine. It’s also not his first time modeling, having appeared in campaigns for Band of Outsiders (2013) and Calvin Klein (2016). He is set to headline Coachella in April.

