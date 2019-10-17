Frank Ocean Launches Queer Club Night in New York

Frank Ocean is launching a queer club night, and it begins tonight in New York City. PrEP+ is attributed to Blonded—the name of Frank’s website, Instagram handle, and radio show—and takes its name from the HIV prevention drug pre-exposure prophylaxis. The night pays “homage to what could have been of the 1980s’ NYC club scene if the drug…. had been invented in that era,” according to a press statement.

How can you get tickets? If you know, you know: The press release states that ticket links “have been distributed,” and that the venue will be revealed to ticket holders on the night. Proceedings run from 10 p.m. until late. Check out the house rules and poster below.

Frank recently said that he’s working on a new album influenced by “Detroit, Chicago, techno, house, French electronic” and other “iterations of nightlife.”

House Rules:

No photos or videos are allowed

Consent is mandatory

Zero tolerance for racism, homophobia, transphobia, sexism, ableism or any form of discrimination

The dance floor is for dancing

