Frank Ocean’s “blonded RADIO” Returns With a New Episode: Listen

Frank Ocean’s Beats 1 radio program “blonded RADIO” is back with a new episode. Check it out here. The new episode marks the first new installment of the show since the 2018 Christmas episode aired last December.

The new episode of “blonded RADIO” follows the reveal of several new songs earlier today, “Dear April” and “Cayendo.” Remixes of the two tracks were previewed at his recent PrEP+ dance party in New York City. The remixes were produced by Justice and Sango respectively. The songs are being sold as vinyl singles via his website and are not yet available to stream online.

