Fred Armisen Announces Tour | Pitchfork

Fred Armisen has announced a forthcoming music and comedy tour across North America. “The Many Faces of Fred Armisen” tour will find Armisen revisiting the music of satirical bands such as the Blue Jean Committee (from Armisen and Bill Hader’s “Documentary Now” series), the Fingerlings, Crisis of Conformity, and more. The tour will kick off next month in Oxford, Mississippi and stop off in New York, Seattle, New Orleans, Chicago, and several other locations. Find Armisen’s full itinerary below.

Revisit Pitchfork’s 2013 interview with Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein.

Fred Armisen:

02-04 Oxford, MS – The Lyric Oxford

02-05 Birmingham, AL – Lyric Theatre

02-06 Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre

02-07 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

02-08 Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

02-09 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

02-16 Vancouver, British Columbia – The Vogue Theatre

02-18 Seattle, WA – The Showbox

02-20 Omaha, NE – Slowdown

02-21 Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

02-22 Austin, TX – Empire Garage

02-23 Dallas, TX – The Texas Theater

02-25 New Orleans, LA – Joy Theatre

02-26 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

02-27 Charlotte, NC – The Neighborhood Theater

02-28 Norfolk, VA – The Norva

03-01 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls

03-02 Chicago, IL – Metro

05-24 Center in Boston, MA – Bright Landry Hockey