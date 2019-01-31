Fred Armisen Announces Tour | Pitchfork

Fred Armisen has announced a forthcoming music and comedy tour across North America. “The Many Faces of Fred Armisen” tour will find Armisen revisiting the music of satirical bands such as the Blue Jean Committee (from Armisen and Bill Hader’s “Documentary Now” series), the Fingerlings, Crisis of Conformity, and more. The tour will kick off next month in Oxford, Mississippi and stop off in New York, Seattle, New Orleans, Chicago, and several other locations. Find Armisen’s full itinerary below.
Fred Armisen:
02-04 Oxford, MS – The Lyric Oxford
02-05 Birmingham, AL – Lyric Theatre
02-06 Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre
02-07 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
02-08 Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre
02-09 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
02-16 Vancouver, British Columbia – The Vogue Theatre
02-18 Seattle, WA – The Showbox
02-20 Omaha, NE – Slowdown
02-21 Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom
02-22 Austin, TX – Empire Garage
02-23 Dallas, TX – The Texas Theater
02-25 New Orleans, LA – Joy Theatre
02-26 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
02-27 Charlotte, NC – The Neighborhood Theater
02-28 Norfolk, VA – The Norva
03-01 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls
03-02 Chicago, IL – Metro
05-24 Center in Boston, MA – Bright Landry Hockey