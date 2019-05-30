Freddie Gibbs and Madlib Announce New Album Bandana ft. Pusha-T, Killer Mike, More

It’s been three years since Madlib revealed that he and Freddie Gibbs were working on a follow-up to their collaborative 2014 album Piñata. It’s finally coming out—Bandana is out June 28 via Keep Cool/RCA and Madlib Invazion/ESGN. The new LP has features from Pusha-T, Killer Mike, Yasiin Bey, and Black Thought. Check out the music video for Gibbs’ and Madlib’s new single “Crime Pays” (directed by Nick Walker) below, and scroll down for Bandana’s cover art.

In 2018, Gibbs released two new projects—his Curren$y and Alchemist collaboration Fetti and a new solo tape called Freddie. Madlib followed Piñata with Bad Neighbor, his 2015 collaboration with M.E.D. and Blu. Last year, he teased that he was working on a new Black Star record with Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey (Mos Def).

