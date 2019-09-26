Future Islands’ Sam Herring Announces New Rap Album, Shares Song: Listen

Samuel T. Herring of Future Islands has announced Back at the House, a new album under his rap alias Hemlock Ernst. The collaboration with L.A. producer Kenny Segal is due out October 25 via Ruby Yacht. Below, check out their new single “Down.”

Kenny Segal and Sam Herring first collaborated on “Souvenir,” from Rory Ferreira’s (fka milo) 2015 LP So the Flies Don’t Come. The two finally met in person when Ferreira’s tour hit Herring’s hometown of Baltimore, where they all performed on stage together.

Back in April, Kenny Segal released Hiding Places, a collaborative LP with the rapper billy woods. Coming up, Sam Herring is featured on DJ Shadow’s next album Our Pathetic Age—out in November.

Back at the House:

01 North to South

02 Messy

03 Bless the Fire

04 Slabs of the Sunburnt West

05 Addicted Youth

06 Down

07 The One

08 Jargonne

09 Stone Soup

10 Back at the House

11 Less Unsettled